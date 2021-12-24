The markets may have a slow price action today as a lot of traders and investors are already away from the screens for a Christmas break. Keep in mind that NYSE, Nasdaq, and bond markets will all be closed to observe Christmas Day because Christmas falls on a Saturday. Generally speaking the price action around New Year holidays can be very tricky, because of end of the year flows and position adjustments, which will likely happen next week.

As such, there can be some volatility coming still on EURUSD pair where we see an ongoing triangle, but it can be wave B or in wave four. In either case, we will have to wait on confirmation before calling a lower euro. Break below 1.1215 makes room for 1.1, while higher prices may stop at 1.14 resistance.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

