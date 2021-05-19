-
EUR/USD unfolds wave B/2 irregular flat correction.
-
Pair can see more slow and choppy price action ahead.
-
Need to break out of the current channel for bullish confirmation.
From an Elliott Wave approach, Euro (EURUSD) is turning higher but still can be in the middle of wave B/2 irregular flat correction with a potential resistance near 1.2200 level.
Euro Dollar pair can see more slow and choppy price action ahead, especially if stocks would come down.
For more aggressive bullish trend and completed wave B/2 we need strong rise towards 1.2200 with a decisive break out of a current channel, where corrective channel for B would become a base channel for wave 3.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
