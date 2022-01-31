The USD slowed down as US stocks turned higher on Friday, but this can be only a temporary slowdown as stocks may remain in downtrend due to risks between US and Russia. However, there are RBA, BOE and ECB, scheduled for this week, which can be catalysts for some dollar resistance, especially as other CB may follow the FED.
EURUSD is coming to the downside on 4h chart, now even accelerating after hawkish FED last week, so it appears that more weakness is in play now for a fifth wave, which should be completed by a five-wave cycle. This can then be the final leg of wave C) when looking at higher degree waves.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
