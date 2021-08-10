As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD is coming down after Friday's NFP report, now seems like it's breaking down into wave 5 targeting that April levels are near 1.1700.

Ideally, the pair will still be looking for some buyers down there when the market may turn up after completed a higher degree (A)-(B)-(C) drop since the start of the year.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!