As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD is coming down after Friday's NFP report, now seems like it's breaking down into wave 5 targeting that April levels are near 1.1700.
Ideally, the pair will still be looking for some buyers down there when the market may turn up after completed a higher degree (A)-(B)-(C) drop since the start of the year.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
