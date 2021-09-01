The USD is coming up vs EUR despite hawkish ECB and dovish FED on Friday, so this can be a temporary contra-trend reaction. Looking at DXY, we are observing two wave counts where both suggests more weakness but after higher prices that can be seen in the near-term. Resistance is at 93.00-93.20.

EURUSD is also seen in a reversal mode that should be made by minimum three waves so be aware of more weakness in the near-term, possibly even to 1.1730.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!