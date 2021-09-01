The USD is coming up vs EUR despite hawkish ECB and dovish FED on Friday, so this can be a temporary contra-trend reaction. Looking at DXY, we are observing two wave counts where both suggests more weakness but after higher prices that can be seen in the near-term. Resistance is at 93.00-93.20.
EURUSD is also seen in a reversal mode that should be made by minimum three waves so be aware of more weakness in the near-term, possibly even to 1.1730.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
