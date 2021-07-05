USD seems weaker despite better NFP figures.

EURUSD tries to break the downward channel.

There is no evidence for the bottom yet.

The USD is bearish since Friday, despite better than expected NFP figures. This sentiment may not change so easily because of closed US due to a US holiday.

From an Elliott Wave perspective we see EURUSD turning up, now breaking the downward channel so looks like there can be more upside coming in the near future, possibly even back to 1.1974 later this week.

On 4h Chart EURUSD came nicely down for wave "v" of C/3 as expected, but it's interesting and strong support here, so be aware of bounce and recovery at least in three waves. However, the price is still at the lows and below strong trendline, so there's no real evidence for the bottom yet.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

