EURUSD made strong bounce in the 4-hour chart, which can be first signal for a completed wave 5), but to confirm the low, we need to see a rally back above 1.1300 level, otherwise wave 5) could be still in progress that can retest 1.11 - 1.10 area.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Technically EURUSD forms morning star candlestick pattern with RSI bullish divergence on daily chart means pair already finds support. Any daily closing below 1.1121 level invalidates this morning star pattern.
EUR/USD daily technical analysis
