Markets seem slow due to US & UK bank holiday.
EURUSD has potential resistance at 1.2200-1/2250 zone.
Broken trendline support can send Euro towards 1.2000 support zone.
Markets are slow, very calm because of bank holidays in the US and also in UK, so we do not expect any interesting price action today. Technically, we see EURUSD in potential bearish scenario.
As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD was trading higher for the last few weeks, away from 1.1990 level but still can be in the middle of wave B/2 irregular correction with a potential resistance at current 1.2200-1.2250 zone.
The reason is an overlapping recovery that can represent wave b as part of a flat correction in a higher degree wave B/2, which in fact can cause weakness into wave c soon if we consider broken trendline support. Ideally, there will be a new stronger bounce come after the 1.2 support retest.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
