In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

It’s been a bad day and week for Euro so far. The EURUSD declined towards the parity.

The EURCAD broke the 1.34 support and successfully tested it as a resistance.

Gold broke two up trendlines and a horizontal support at 1790 USD/oz mainly thanks to a strong US dollar.

The GBPUSD dropped below1.20 and it doesn’t look like the drop will end here.

The USDCAD tested the 38,2% Fibonacci for the third time. This is a potentially great sell but buyers seem pretty confident.

The USDJPY is testing the lower line of the symmetric triangle pattern. A breakout to the downside seems really probable.

Brent Oil, escaped from the triangle to the downside. That should bring some relief while tanking the car.