In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
It’s been a bad day and week for Euro so far. The EURUSD declined towards the parity.
The EURCAD broke the 1.34 support and successfully tested it as a resistance.
Gold broke two up trendlines and a horizontal support at 1790 USD/oz mainly thanks to a strong US dollar.
The GBPUSD dropped below1.20 and it doesn’t look like the drop will end here.
The USDCAD tested the 38,2% Fibonacci for the third time. This is a potentially great sell but buyers seem pretty confident.
The USDJPY is testing the lower line of the symmetric triangle pattern. A breakout to the downside seems really probable.
Brent Oil, escaped from the triangle to the downside. That should bring some relief while tanking the car.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!