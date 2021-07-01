The Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar after the relatively mixed economic data from Japan. According to the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the country’s large manufacturers index increased from 5 in the first quarter to 14 in the second quarter. Similarly, the large non-manufacturers index rose from -1 to 1. While this was the best business sentiment since 2018, it was lower than analysts’ estimates. Further data by Markit showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 53.0 to 52.4 as output declined and costs rose. These numbers show that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not be quick to tighten.

The price of crude oil rallied as investors waited for the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting. The members will decide on whether to increase production or maintain the status quo in the next half of the year. According to Reuters, some member states are comfortable with raising production gradually to take advantage of the higher prices. Others like Russia are wary of the rising uncertainties as the number of coronavirus cases rise. They are also afraid about the possibility of an oil glut in 2022. Investors are also focusing on Iran, where the new leaders are seen to be hostile to the nuclear deal.

The euro was little changed after the relatively strong economic numbers from the bloc. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s labor market continued tightening in May as more countries reopened. The unemployment rate declined from 8.1% to 7.9%. Further data showed that the bloc’s manufacturing PMI increased from 63.1 in May to 63.4 in June. This was better than the median estimate of 63.1. Elsewhere, in Germany, retail sales rose by 4.2% in May after falling by 6.8% in the previous month. These numbers point to a situation where the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely start tightening in the near term.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair is trading at the important support of 1.1853, which was the lowest level in June. The pair has moved below the 25-day moving average while oscillators like DeMarker and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have moved to the overbought level. The pair is also slightly below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears attempt to move below the support at 1.1800.

USD/JPY

The USDJPY pair rose sharply after the mixed Japanese data. The pair rose to a high of 111.61, which was the highest level in several months. The pair also managed to move above the upper side of the ascending channel. It also rose above the 25-day exponential moving average (EMA). It is also along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands while the MACD has moved above the neutral line. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 112.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair rose as investors waited for the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting. On the four-hour chart, the pair rose above the upper side of the ascending channel. It is also slightly above the 25-day moving average while the RSI, MACD, and momentum oscillator have continued rising. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as investors target the next resistance at 77.50.