EURUSD is showing some positive signs in the short term after the rebound off the 22-month low of 1.0805. Currently, the market is consolidating within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs), while the technical indicators are suggesting more upside movements. The RSI is trying to overcome the neutral threshold of 50 and the MACD is strengthening its positive momentum above its trigger line in the negative region.
If the market manages to pick up speed, the 40-day (SMA) at 1.1113 could offer nearby resistance ahead of the 1.1185 resistance level. A significant-close above the latter, the next obstacle could come from the descending trend line around 1.1220, while more increases would raise chances for an up-trending market. In this case, prices could climb towards the 1.1275 barriers.
Should prices decline, immediate support could be found around the 20-day SMA at 1.1016 from October to December. Then a leg below that level, the pair could meet the 1.0940 support before tumbling to the 22-month low of 1.0805.
In the long term, the outlook remains negative since prices hold below the descending trend line. However, in the short-term picture, EURUSD is creating a bullish correction.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the European trading hours toward 1.1000. Despite the relatively upbeat market mood on Monday, the greenback continues to gather strength on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100, eyes on BOE's Cunliffe
GBP/USD has edged lower toward 1.3100 with the dollar holding its ground at the beginning of the week. Supported by rising US yields, the US Dollar Index continues to stretch higher toward 99.00, weighing on the pair.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.