Global stocks retreated while bond yields rose as investors reacted to the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates at the historic low of between 0% and 0.25%. It also left its quantitative easing policy intact, meaning that it will continue buying assets worth $120 billion every month. The bank also provided hints that it will hike interest rates two times in 2023. The members also deliberated on its asset purchases, meaning that it will likely start tapering in the next few months. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones declined by more than 100 points while those linked to the S&P 500 also declined by 15 points.

The Swiss franc declined sharply after the latest interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The bank decided to leave interest rate unchanged at -0.75%, where it has been in the past few months. In a statement, the bank’s governor said that the Swiss franc was still overvalued against key currencies and that he remained committed to intervene when needed. The SNB expects that the Swiss economy will rise by 3.5% this year and that inflation will keep rising but remain below the 2% target level.

The euro continued to decline against the US dollar even after the relatively strong Eurozone inflation data. According to Eurostat, the headline CPI rose from 1.6% in April to 2.0% in May. This increase was in line with the median estimate by analysts and was on par with the ECB target. The core CPI that excludes the volatile food and energy products rose from 0.7% to 1.0%. Elsewhere in Europe, the Norwegian Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and hinted that it will hike in autumn.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair retreated after the FOMC decision. The pair fell to a low of 1.1950, which was the lowest it was since April. It also moved below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and below the lower line of the descending channel. Therefore, the sell-off will likely continue falling as bears target the next key support at 1.1900.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair declined sharply after the FOMC decision. The pair moved to 1.3965, which was the lowest level since early May. It has also moved below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. It also moved to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level while the RSI moved below the oversold level. Before this drop, the pair was forming a head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support at 1.3890, which is along the 61.8% retracement level.

USD/CHF

The USDCHF pair spiked after the relatively dovish SNB decision. The pair rose to 0.9147, which was the highest level since May. It also moved above the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. Other oscillators like the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also rose sharply. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as the divergence between the SNB and Fed emerges.