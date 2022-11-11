The European currency appears to be maintaining its upward momentum as boosted by the increased risk appetite that prevails in the international stock markets after the latest developments from the Asian Continent where China is reducing the isolation measures it had imposed to control Covid .

Yesterday's announcement on limiting inflationary pressures in the American economy acted as a trigger for the European currency, resulting in a significant rise .

As we have repeatedly emphasized in previous articles one of the main features weighing on the European currency was the gap that had been created between the Fed and Ecb in terms of the level of interest rates and the latest development opens the prospects for this gap to begin to narrow.

The containment of inflationary pressures is expected to limit aggressive rhetoric from the Fed's point of view, the chances of a further 75 basis point hikes at the next meeting have narrowed considerably .

Of course, one announcement by itself without a continuation of the dynamics of reducing inflation it may not be enough to cause complacency and the return of the rhetoric in a more aggressive tone, it is likely to return if the data changes again.

Since the European currency has rebounded from the 20-year lows it was recently in, it appears to be consolidating at higher levels and is very sensitive to any interest rates news from the Fed and Ecb.

At the same time it is also favored by the dynamics that have been created as the great pressure that was recently found at this moment works as a decompression with the characteristic of the spring and perhaps this ejection will lead to higher levels Even if this is not justified at the present time.

As i had mentioned in a previous article just two days earlier i held some adesional positions in favor of the European currency with the target levels well above 1/1 and maybe these levels are suitable enough to liquidate a significant part of these positions , as I have doubts if this strong rally can last a long time .

While at the same time I expect a little fatigue from the last rally of the stock market prices, which will bring back some mild needs for dollar purchases.

Today's agenda includes the announcement from the European Union on the growth forecasts of the European economy .

While from the side of the US economy, we have the announcement on the course of consumer sentiment, something that the central bank monitors carefully before making its decisions .

Without any major surprise that will act as a fresh trigger to re-fuel the rise of the euro, the probability of seeing some corrections in the pair is high .