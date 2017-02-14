EURUSD – correction extends above 55SMA barrier but overall bias is still bearish

EUR/USD

Yesterday’s strong downside rejection that left long-tailed daily candle signals extended consolidation / correction before larger bears resume.

Fresh extension of bounce from 1.0520 low probes above initial barrier at 1.0600 (55SMA), above which would signal stronger correction of 1.0827/1.0520 downleg.

Slow stochastic emerged from o/s territory and supports this scenario.

Good resistances that lay at 1.0641 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0827/1.0520) and 1.0666 (10/30SMA bear-cross) should limit corrective action.

Upper breakpoint lies at 1.0695 (20SMA), break of which would signal an end of correction from 1.0827 (02 Feb high)

Res: 1.0640; 1.0666; 1.0695; 1.0737

Sup: 1.0600; 1.0559; 1.0520; 1.0454

