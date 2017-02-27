Daily Forecast - 27 February 2017

AUDUSD Spot

AUD/USD is breaking 7680/70 for a short term sell signal to target 7650/45 & support at 7610/7600. This is the best chance of a low for the day. Try longs with stops below 7570. Be ready to sell a break below 7570 again targeting 7560/55 & 7515/05.

above 7855.Strong resistance at 7680/70. Try shorts with stops above 7705. Further gains test the recent high of 7730/40. A break above 7740/44 however targets 7760/65 then strong 1 year trend line resistance at 7810/7820. Try shorts with stops above 7855.

USDJPYSpot

USD/JPY holding strong support at 112.00/111.90 as predicted & we look for the dollar bull trend to resume now. Minor resistance at 112.35 then stronger resistance at 112.60/65 & we are likely to pause here this morning, perhaps pull back to 112.35/30. HOWEVER a break higher eventually looks likely targeting the main challenge for bulls today at 113.00/10. A good chance of a high for the day & if you are only trading short term, try shorts with stops above 113.30...looking for a quick profit at 112.70/65.

Any return towards strong support at 112.00/111.90 is another buying opportunity. Try longs with stops below the 111.60/57 low. An unexpected break below here however is a sell signal.

EURUSDSpot

EURUSD corrected higher last week as expected, but is likely to have topped 13 pips strong resistance at 1.0630/40 meaning the bear trends resumes now. Holding below 1.0570/75 targets minor support at 1.0530/20 before last week's low at 1.0492. On a break lower look for 1.0450/45.

Gains are likely to be limited in the negative trend with first resistance at 1.0570/80. Shorts need stops above 1.0590. Try shorts again at 1.0620/30 with stops above 1.0670. An unexpected break higher however sees 1.0630/20 act as support to target 1.0700/10.

GBPUSDspot

GBPUSD first resistance at 1.2425/30 but above here targets strong resistance at 1.2480/90. Shorts need stops above 1.2510. On further gains look for 1.2525 then strong resistance at 1.2570/80, also the 2 week high. Buy a break above here to target 1.2600 then 1.2630 before the January high at 1.2670/73. Further gains in to next week test the February high so far at 1.2703/07. Failure to beat 1.2430 targets 1.2380 before the February low at 1.2350/45. On further losses look for a buying opportunity at 1.2265/55, with stops below 1.2220.