EUR/USD consolidates amid central bank's policy decisions

At the start of the new month, the EUR/USD exchange rate was hovering around the 1.10 resistance level and it is unlikely to remain above this level unless the central bank's policy decisions provide the euro with a clearer interest rate advantage over the dollar. The price briefly reached 1.1035 before settling at 1.0982.
Despite weak economic figures from some major European economies, the euro performed well during the week through Tuesday. Eurostat figures released on Friday suggested that European economic growth stalled in the first quarter.
Continental inflation figures will be key in determining the euro's performance ahead of the US interest rate decision on Wednesday and Thursday's European Central Bank policy decision. The future of the euro/dollar exchange rate is still optimistic, with some analysts predicting it to reach 1.1350 soon.
Technical analysis suggests that the bulls will remain in control if the price of the EUR/USD pair moves above the psychological resistance of 1.1000, with the next peaks at 1.1065 and 1.1120 depending on the tightening paths of both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve. However, the bears may move towards the support level of 1.0920 if the trend turns bearish. The euro's performance will also be influenced by the announcement of the inflation reading in the eurozone.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
