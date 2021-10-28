EUR/USD climbs to 1-month high, as ECB keeps rates unchanged
EUR/USD rallied in today’s trading session, as the European Central Bank opted to keep interest rates unchanged.
Despite inflation rates rising well beyond the bank’s 2% target, the bank’s President Christine Lagarde opted to maintain current policy measures.
In a statement following the decision, Lagarde stated that, “Our analysis certainly does not support that the conditions of our forward guidance are satisfied at the time of liftoff as expected by markets, nor anytime soon thereafter”.
With the Bank of England expected to “lift off” in November, there were perceived expectations that Lagarde could be tempted to do likewise.
However, she added that, “We really looked and very deeply tested our analysis of the drivers of inflation, and we are confident that our anticipation and our analysis is actually correct”.
As of writing, EURUSD hit an intraday high of 1.1692, its highest level in a month.
Bitcoin rallies as El Salvador “buys the dip"
The rollercoaster ride that is Bitcoin took another turn on Thursday, this time rallying above $60,000, after sell-offs on Wednesday.Thursday
Prices of the world’s largest cryptocurrency rebounded today, after falling to a low of $58,957 on Wednesday.
Thursday saw BTCUSD hit an intraday high of $61,785, as it reported that El Salvador “bought the dip”, of the previous session.
In a tweet confirming the reports, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, said that, “It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip!”.
Many now wait to see if today’s move will stop the bleeding, or if we will see further bearish pressure in upcoming days.
