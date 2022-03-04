EURUSD is coming sharply down due to the situation in Ukraine, and it seems that the pair is in an impulsive sell-off headed back to a new low, thus more weakness can follow after rallies until it fully completes a five-wave bearish cycle. We see pair in wave 3 now so an upcoming bounce into wave 4 can stop at 1.1124 resistance. So we will have to be aware of bounce and recovery into a higher degree wave 4 ahead of today's NFP report.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave anlaysis

