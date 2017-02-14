EURUSD broke below thick daily cloud after bears accelerated on strong US data

EURUSD

Solid US data intensified downside pressure that resulted in strong bearish acceleration below daily cloud base.

The pair hit fresh over one-month low at 1.0520 after bearish extension violated Fibo 61.8% support at 1.0525.

Subsequent quick bounce above cloud base signals that bears may show stronger hesitation at this support, before clearly breaking lower.

Overall structure remains firmly bearish and favors further weakness through psychological 1.0500 support, towards 1.0454 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.0339/1.0827 ascend).

Close below thick daily cloud is needed to confirm strong bearish stance.

Broken 55SMA offers solid resistance at 1.0600, along with falling 5SMA that is attempting to form bear-cross.

Corrective upticks should be ideally limited here.

Res: 1.0580; 1.0600; 1.0640; 1.0664

Sup: 1.0520; 1.0500; 1.0454; 1.0388

Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels