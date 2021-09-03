From an Elliott wave analysis perspective, EURUSD is coming higher, out of a downward channel meaning that bottom can be in place. In such cases we try to focus on minimum expectations, so market is going to make at least three wave recovery most likely even through 1.1908 resistance, which can cause much sharper rise ahead.

In the meantime, however, keep an eye on pullbacks, first strong support is at 1.1787.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

