The last two days have been great for the EURUSD. The price established new August highs and managed to climb to the highest levels since the beginning of July. One could think that this is the start of a new bullish trend, but the technical analysis has quite a different opinion on the matter.
Over the past few days, the EURUSD met a crucial resistance and the number of bearish signals has been definitely very significant.
First of all, the price met 1.035, (blue), lows from May and June, which seem to be a very strong resistance at the moment. At the same time, the EURUSD bounced off the long-term down trendline, which have connected the lower tops since the beginning of the year. We can say that this is the most important down trendline of 2022 at the moment. For dessert, we have a correction equality (yellow), so the one from May being almost the same as the current one. This is certainly a sweet addition to the whole package.
If this is not convincing enough, one could wait for the breakout of the red support first. This is the mid-term up trendline, which supports the most recent bullish correction. A breakout of that line would mean the end of this correction and would be a final confirmation for a sell signal. As for a target, it seems that parity is a reasonable one, and the current chances that the price will get there are quite high.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data
EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790
Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.
Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam
Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!