American equities jumped as investors cheered the start of the earnings season. Companies that published their results in the season’s first day delivered mixed earnings. Blackrock was among the biggest winners as its net income jumped to $1.46 billion, up by 18% from a year earlier. This happened as the company’s inflows jumped by $114 billion. JP Morgan Chase’ revenue rose to $31.59 billion while its adjusted earnings rose to $2.76. Bed Bath & Beyond, on the other hand, said that its revenue dropped by 22% to $2.05 billion. The top companies that will publish their results today are UnitedHealth, Rent the Runway, State Street, Wells Fargo, PNC, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.
The price of crude oil rose modestly after the latest report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The Paris-based agency said that its forecast for fuel consumption will be 99.4 million barrels per day. This was a slight decline from the previous estimate of 99.7 million barrels per day. The agency said that plans by countries like the United States, UK, and Germany to release 240 million barrels of oil from their reserves will help to contain the deficit. The statement came two days after Vitol announced that it will stop trading Russia-origin crude by end of the year.
The Canadian dollar rose sharply against the US dollar after the latest decision by the Bank of Canada (BOC). As was widely expected, the bank decided to hike its benchmark interest rate by 0.50% in a bid to rein in high inflation. The bank also announced that it will start a process known as quantitative tightening (QT) that will involve selling bonds it accumulated during the pandemic. It will not replace the maturing government bonds. The statement came on the same day that the RBNZ also boosted rates. Later today, the Turkish and European central banks will publish their decisions.
USD/CAD
The USDCAD pair declined sharply after the BOC published its interest rate decision. It moved to a low of 1.2590, which was the lowest level since Monday. The price was also lower than the intraday high of 1.2677. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level while the Williams %R moved to the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely drop and retest the support at 1.2520.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair tilted upwards as investors waited for today’s ECB decision. The pair rose to a high of 1.0866, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 1.0810. On the four-hour chart, the pair remains below the short and longer moving averages. The MACD has moved below the neutral level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has tilted upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead of the ECB decision.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair rose to an intraday high of 106.87 after the report by IEA. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the upper side of the descending trendline. It also moved slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while oscillators have been rising. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bearish trend because of the descending triangle pattern.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.