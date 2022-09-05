EURUSD is now below $0.99! Why?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at Gold (XAUUSD), the USD Index, Brent Crude (UKOil), Natural Gas (NatGas), GBPUSD, and EURUSD.
This morning we woke up to the news that Russia has cut the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which has caused turmoil in European markets.
EURUSD opened with a gap to the downside, below $0.99 and we need to look at the monthly chart to see price action this low from 2002.
This puts tremendous pressure on the European Central Bank to substantially raise Interest Rates this Thursday.
The same can be said of the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada, as all central banks around the world are trying to fight inflation.
You can see that the Economic Calendar is very busy this week and you will find that almost every item can move the markets so you can either be careful with these, or look for great opportunities.
However, not on the Economic Calendar, will be the appointment of Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the UK.
She may be announcing plans and policies to fight inflation very quickly so watch for volatility on GBP pairs this week.
Getting back to Europe, Natural Gas opened this morning with a gap to the upside and we expect volatility as we head into winter, with huge uncertainty around Russia’s shutting off the flow of gas.
The same can be said for Brent Crude which also opened higher with a gap.
The USD Index just keeps marching higher and this is a problem.
This makes US exports much more expensive, which is the last thing we need in an inflationary environment, and many emerging economies have to repay sovereign debt in USD so we may have to deal with a different crisis in a few months’ time.
Despite the global turmoil, price action on Gold has been falling for months.
Have we seen the bottom at this level of support at $1695?
Let’s look at it tomorrow.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but manages to hold above 0.9900 for the time being. The data from the euro area showed that investor confidence weakened significantly in September and that Retail Sales declined by 0.9% on a yearly basis in July.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.1500
GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a steady rebound and trading below 1.1500. The risk-averse market environment weighs on the British pound as market participants wait for the announcement of the new British Prime Minister.
Gold edges lower on stronger USD, Fed rate hike jitters
Gold edges lower on the first day of a new week and erodes a part of Friday's strong gains. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the early European session, though lacks follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,700 round-figure mark.
BTC shows potential for a recovery rally
Bitcoin price reveals a bearish start to the week, which would allow market makers to collect the much-anticipated sell-stop liquidity. This development may set the base for an upcoming BTC and altcoin-wide recovery rally.
Worsening energy crisis, OPEC decision and UK’s next PM
The week starts on negative sentiment as Friday’s jobs report couldn’t prevent the selloff from extending in the US. Gazprom didn’t restore gas flow to Europe on Saturday.