EURUSD made a sharp rise which is looking impulsive from 1.1121, so we assume that pair is bottoming and that more upside can be seen after a pullback. Support for current wave B can be at 1.1260 area but after three subwaves down.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

USDJPY is trading sideways for the last few weeks which now looks more and more like a bullish triangle, so we should be aware of more upside after wave E) that is now approaching 114.00-114.50 support area. This will be key support for bulls in this week when we will expect a bounce as long as 113.44 invalidation level is not breached. The next important invalidation level is at 112.54.

USD/JPY 4h Elliott Wave analysis

