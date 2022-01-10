EURUSD was higher on Friday, but stopped at key 78č6% Fib resistance so for now bearish interpretation is still valid and it may produce a really strong breakdown if we see a new impulse down to 1.1270 bearish level.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Gold has been in a recovery mode on 4h chart, away from 1751, but only in three waves that we see as wave B) into 1820-1848 resistance. Therefore, we should be aware of another leg down, into wave C) of E to complete a higher degree triangle. Current break below trendline support puts more weakness in play.
Gold 4h Elliott Wave analysis
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 following last week's drop
Gold advanced beyond the key $1,800 resistance area during the European session on Monday but failed to attract buyers. Heightened odds for a Fed rate hike in March is lifting US T-bond yields and making it hard for the yellow metal to find demand.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.