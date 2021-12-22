Thre is no big changes for EURUSD, we are still looking for an a-b-c rally within wave E of a higher degree wave 4), where wave »c« is still missing. So, we may easily see a retest of 1.1320 – 1.1350 resistance area before a continuation lower for wave 5).
EUR/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Gold is unfolding deeper and complex a-b-c-x-a-b-c 7-swing corrective decline within wave B, where final wave »c« is still missing. So, keep an eye on that strong 1775 support level that can be achieved before we will see another rally for wave C.
Gold 1h Elliott Wave analysis
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1300 ahead of US data
After starting the day on the back foot, EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to 1.1300 area with the greenback facing modest selling pressure. Investors await the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' final revision to Q3 GDP growth and the Conference Board's December Consumer Confidence data.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD started to edge higher after spending the early European session near 1.3250 and rose above 1.3300 with the dollar having a tough time preserving its strength. Third-quarter GDP (final) and CB Consumer Confidence data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold eyes $1,776 support amid subdued markets
Gold price remains depressed below $1,800 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. Focus shifts to the US top-tier economic data for fresh trading impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. Buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an increase in the market value of MANA.
TSLA rebounds over 4%, focus shifts to Q4 earnings report
Tesla stock achieved our short-term $910 target on Monday. TSLA shares even closed below $900 for the first time since October 21. Expect a sharp bounce on Tuesday, but the trend is still lower.