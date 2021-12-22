Thre is no big changes for EURUSD, we are still looking for an a-b-c rally within wave E of a higher degree wave 4), where wave »c« is still missing. So, we may easily see a retest of 1.1320 – 1.1350 resistance area before a continuation lower for wave 5).

EUR/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Gold is unfolding deeper and complex a-b-c-x-a-b-c 7-swing corrective decline within wave B, where final wave »c« is still missing. So, keep an eye on that strong 1775 support level that can be achieved before we will see another rally for wave C.

Gold 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!