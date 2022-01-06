Hawkish FED is causing a sharp reversal in the markets, with stocks coming down as US yields rise which makes USD very strong across the board. So we think that volatility is likely going to stay here because of Central banks policy divergences.
So one pair that we track closely is EURUSD for more weakness as ECB seems to be on the different side compared to FED. In fact, we see nice five wave drop from 1.1380 followed by only three-wave rally into 61.8% Fib so we assume that trend will stay bearish.
EUR/USD intraday Elliott Wave analysis
GBPUSD, Cable found a top yesterday, exactly at our Fib projected resistance area for wave B. We see sharp reversal and broken trendline which puts more weakness in play now for subwave C which can retrace even back to wave A levels for a flat formation.
GBP/USD intraday Elliott Wave analysis
Elliott Wave 2022 outlook video analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.