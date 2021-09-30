In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
The SP500 created a small flag, which is probably a stop before an attack on the neckline of the Head and Shoulders formation.
The Nasdaq escaped from the wedge to the downside. The Head and Shoulders formation is in play here too.
The EURUSD broke a major horizontal support and is aiming lower.
The GBPUSD is in pretty much the same situation.
The USDJPY is climbing higher and it all started with a bullish breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern.
The CADJPY created a small pennant in the mid-term. A breakout will show us the direction.
The GBPJPY is also waiting for a breakout.
The USDMXN already had one. This time, to the upside. Sentiment is definitely positive.
We end with Silver, which also broken an important level, but in this case, it’s a crucial horizontal support. The next few days and weeks can be tough.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
