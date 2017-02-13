EURUSD – 55SMA support is out; focus turns towards daily cloud base

The Euro stays at the back foot in mid-Monday’s trading and broke support at 1.0606/03 (Friday’s low / 55SMA) after recovery attempts were capped at 1.0656, where 5/30 bear-cross has formed.

Downside pressure intensifies after probe below 1.0606 pivot, with immediate target at 1.0583 (50% of 1.0339/1.0827 upleg) that lies ahead of more significant support at 1.0550 (base of thick daily Ichimoku cloud.

Violation of daily cloud base (cloud is spanned between 1.0550 and 1.0818) would generate another strong bearish signal.

Daily close below 55SMA which is now reverting to resistance, is needed to confirm bearish continuation.

Broke daily Kijun-sen / today’s high (at 1.0640 and 1.0656 respectively) mark another good resistances, regain of which would activate alternative scenario and sideline immediate downside risk.



Res: 1.0603; 1.0640; 1.0656; 1.0705

Sup: 1.0583; 1.0550; 1.0525; 1.0509