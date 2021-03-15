The referenced chart is the 4H EURUSD. We note some interesting developments. The EMAs have crossed bearishly and the slow stochastic is moving downwards (blue ellipses). If the EMAs develop angle and separation it will be regarded as a further bearish development. We are also watching the slow stochastic carefully. If it moves into its lowest quintile and spends time there (blue rectangle) it is likely that a bearish momentum push is underway.

CHART SOURCE: FXCM Marketscope 2.0 - Past performance is not an indicator of future results.