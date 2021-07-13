Economic expansion enters the next phase

Focus of recovery shifts to services

Thanks to rapid progress in vaccination rates in industrialized countries, the recovery is entering the next phase. In the US and the EU a sustainable reopening of the services sector has already been implemented. The biggest risk to the economic outlook in the 2nd half of the year would be a breach of the current immunization of the general population by a virus mutation, which could make a renewed imposition of restrictions necessary.

Dynamic recovery of euro zone economy in H2

Following the lifting of restrictions, we expect a dynamic recovery of the euro zone economy in H2. We are forecasting GDP growth of 4.4% in 2021. Funds from the EU recovery and resilience facility will help countries such as Italy and Spain achieve a substantial growth spurt in 2022. We therefore expect growth momentum in the euro zone to remain at a high level of 4.1% in 2022. Even after 2022, the investments and reforms of the EU recovery plan will boost growth in these countries noticeably. This should have a favorable effect on financing costs in Italy and Spain in the long term and thus improve the stability of the euro zone.

Transitory surge in euro zone core inflation in the 2nd half of the year

In H1, energy prices were the main driver of rising headline inflation in the euro zone. Upward pressure from energy prices should ease in H2 as base effects fade. Due to special effects related to the pandemic, we expect core inflation to exert temporary upward pressure on headline inflation in H2. However, In the medium term labor market developments will remain the decisive driver of sustainable inflation trends in the euro zone. Due to the impact of the pandemic, we believe an oversupply of labor will persist at least until the end of 2022. Therefore we do not expect sustained upward pressure on wages and prices in the euro zone before 2023 at the earliest.

Economic boom in the US

As expected, strong economic growth was posted in the first quarter on the back of two economic stimulus programs. The second stimulus package, in combination with further steps to open up the economy, at a minimum suggests that economic growth will accelerate again in the second quarter. The outlook for the third quarter, which has just begun, is positive as well. The US economy is in a phase in which it is massively boosted by stimulus programs and steps toward reopening economic activity. While the associated effects could weaken somewhat, the third quarter is still expected to exhibit strong growth. However, from the perspective of market participants the decisive issue is not economic growth, but rather inflation.

Global economy

Progress in vaccination rates facilitates reopening of services sector

The recovery of the global economy will continue in the 2nd half of the year. From a regional perspective the pace of the recovery varies and is affected by differences in the progress of vaccination coverage and different levels of fiscal support. Thanks to the substantial progress already achieved with respect to vaccination rates in the US and the EU in the 1st half of the year, the services sector in numerous countries can be reopened in a sustainable manner. This will shift the focus of the global recovery from manufacturing to services in H2. The biggest risk for the outlook would be a virus variant that breaches the protection provided by vaccinations and could therefore trigger renewed restriction measures.

Global stock markets are currently confirming the positive growth outlook for the 2nd half of the year. Since the beginning of the year, cyclical sectors such as industrials, energy and financials have performed equally well or even better than the broad market for the first time in a long time. Analysts expect these sectors to post the most significant earnings growth this year as well. A similar picture is evident in the corporate bond market, where credit spreads on high-yield bonds have tightened further since the beginning of the year. From the perspective of investors, the positive growth outlook has reduced the risk of credit defaults by high-yield issuers.

Inter alia due to shortfalls in their progress with vaccination coverage, investors are also slightly less enamored with emerging markets than with developed countries this year. However, we expect the pace of vaccination efforts in emerging markets to accelerate in the 2nd half of the year. In line with this, growth prospects for the services sector in emerging markets should also improve in coming months. Growth in euro zone exports will benefit from this. Furthermore, statements and announcements by the USFed will be of major importance for emerging markets in H2.

Download The Full Economic Outlook