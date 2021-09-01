The unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 7.6% in July, continuing a rapid decline since economies reopened from the second wave. This adds to medium-term inflation pressures, which will no doubt fuel further hawkish concerns about ECB policy at next week’s meeting.
The eurozone unemployment rate decreased to 7.6% in July. This is down from 8.2% in April as the monthly pace of reduction has been 0.2ppt a month since then. That rapid decline in unemployment has come on the back of a rapid return for labour demand from businesses as economies have reopened. This leaves eurozone unemployment just 0.5ppt above the record low of March 2021.
With more and more businesses reporting labour shortages as problematic to their output, a logical conclusion would be to say that labour market tightness has returned far more quickly than expected. In the short term, this is probably right, but the jury is still out for the medium-term. A misallocation of labour on the economic reopening is causing shortages to increase – also seen in the US – but the question is how long this will last. Furthermore, unemployment is still being kept artificially low by furlough schemes that have yet to end in most eurozone economies and cover a substantial amount of employment.
From here on it gets interesting. Countries are getting closer to ending furlough schemes and we’ll soon find out whether this will result in delayed restructuring and layoffs. If it doesn’t, labour market tightness could turn out to be more structural, which in turn would push wage growth higher. This is a key condition for more structural high inflation. Given the quick declines in unemployment of late, we do expect any unemployment increases after furlough schemes end to be moderate, bar any large economic setbacks, of course.
For now, though, wage growth remains below 2019 rates, so evidence of a price-wage spiral has yet to be seen. The next half year will be key in this regard. Still, the quick decrease in unemployment recently will no doubt add to hawkish concerns about the European Central Bank's policy next week.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone unemployment is rapidly declining as economies reopen
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.18 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, benefiting from better-than-expected eurozone PMIs and a positive mood in markets. The euro benefited from calls from some ECB members to buy fewer bonds in response to high inflation. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3750 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures are eyed.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.