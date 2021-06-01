The Covid-19 economic crisis is unprecedented. The health restrictions imposed by European governments to curb the pandemic led to severe distortions within their economies. Economic agents (households, companies, and public administrations) had to adapt their routines and change their behavior. These changes make analysis harder and can lead to diagnostic and forecasting errors.
Overly pessimistic growth forecasts
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Eurozone in February-March 2020, many institutions have revised upwards their GDP growth forecasts. In other words, the economic situation was less deteriorated than forecasters previously thought. This observation can be seen in Chart 1. In June 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected Eurozone GDP to contract by more than 10%, while the European Central Bank (ECB) was looking for a recession of -8.7%. In September-October and again in December-January, the IMF and the ECB revised upwards their Eurozone growth forecasts. In the end, Eurozone GDP contracted by a record 6.8%, but much less than what the institutions initially expected. The impact of the crisis in the labor market was also difficult to assess, and it still is today. Forecasts made in H1 2020 called for a much steeper rise in the unemployment rate than what was finally observed. As we can see in chart 2, the ECB lowered its projections for the Eurozone unemployment rate from about 10% in June 2020 to about 8% in March 2021. So far, massive public support has helped buffer the increase in Eurozone unemployment given the size of the shock on economic activity. The unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% of the labor force in March 2021, a decline of about 0.6 points from its peak in August 2020.
Why did analysts lack confidence in the resilience of the eurozone?
As we pointed out above, the crisis changed the behaviour of all economic agents. Although the average loss of households’ income was relatively limited, households did not consume much in 2020 – whether out of necessity or precaution – and thus accumulated additional savings. Companies had to absorb part of the Covid-19 shock. The services sector in particular was hard hit by significant liquidity needs. In this context, households and companies have however been resilient. Their adaptability was insufficiently taken into account when analysing the economic impact of Covid-19.
The capacity of economic agents to adapt to health restrictions is partially reflected in the two charts below. They show the services PMI and the Oxford Stringency Index for Germany and France. The Stringency Index measures the severity of health restrictions set up in each country. Intuitively, we would expect that an increase in the Stringency Index (tighter restrictions) would lead to a decline in PMI (less economic activity). In both Germany and France, this was clearly the case during the first lockdown in spring 2020. The severe tightening of health restrictions abruptly halted economic activity, and the services PMI declined sharply. Since then, however, this negative correlation is not as obvious. At the end of last year, tighter restrictions to halt the second wave of the pandemic had a lesser impact on economic activity. Moreover, the Stringency Index in France rose in March-April 2021 but was accompanied by a slight increase in the services PMI.
To go beyond simple correlations, a more in-depth analysis would be needed to determine a robust relationship. Yet these charts may be showing the adaptability of economic agents to restrictions. The resilience of the services PMI despite tighter health restrictions can also be explained by the behaviour of Eurozone households: consumption surged after lockdown measures were lifted.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.22 after upbeat EZ data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.