Share:

Next week (May 23), the first flash estimate of Eurozone PMI data for May will be published. In April, the divergence between manufacturing and service sector sentiment widened further. Manufacturing sentiment weakened again in April, indicating a continued decline in industrial activity in the current second quarter. However, in our view, this development is, among other things, an indication that the supply chain situation is visibly unwinding after the challenging environment in 2021 and 2022. The reduction of inventory overhangs is therefore currently leading to a slowdown in industrial activity, not only in Europe, but also globally. In contrast, sentiment among service providers brightened further in April from an already high level.

In May, we expect the sentiment of manufacturing and service providers to converge somewhat. Sentiment in manufacturing is likely to remain weighed down by the ongoing destocking. Moreover, the current investment dynamic is suffering from the rapid rise in interest rates, which should keep demand for capital goods subdued. However, given the already low index level, there should be no further weakening but rather stabilization. The ongoing destocking should come to an end in the course of the second half of the year at the latest. From then on, sentiment in industry should gradually brighten again. In contrast, we expect sentiment among service providers to decline gradually from the current high level in the coming months. At present, we believe the services sector is still benefiting from the catch-up effects from the end of the pandemic last summer. Demand for services should return to normal by the end of the current year after these catch-up effects have ended.

The biggest uncertainty factor for economic outlook remains the question of how strongly the rapidly rising interest rate level will have a dampening effect on growth. Above all, the real estate sector and the capital goods sector should be hit the hardest due to the strong decline in demand for credit. In the current environment, we therefore continue to expect the Eurozone to grow at a rate of 0.1% q/q in the second quarter, which is below its potential.

Download The Full Week Ahead