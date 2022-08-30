The Economic Sentiment Indicator fell modestly from 98.9 to 97.6 in August. Both industry and services indicate weakening economic activity. Meanwhile, recession prospects are causing more moderation in selling price expectations for the months ahead.
A recession is drawing closer as businesses are becoming more pessimistic about economic activity at this point. Recent production for industry and demand for the services industry fell considerably in August and the manufacturing sector indicates rapidly weakening order books. Fewer businesses have been hiring as weaker activity demands fewer workers, although the positive note is that the Employment Expectations index remains above its long-term trend. Nevertheless, we do expect that the economy will enter a shallow recession in the current quarter.
Most notable from the survey is that selling price expectations from both manufacturers and service providers have been falling for four months in a row now. Generally correlated with core inflation, this begs the question of whether peak inflation is indeed drawing closer. The question here is how the next jump in gas and electricity prices will put pressure on margins, which could lead to more pressure on core inflation in the months ahead. But the rapidly slowing economy is clearly cooling inflation prospects as well.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone sentiment cooled further in August as recession looms
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.