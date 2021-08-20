Next week (August 23), the first flash estimate of PMI data in the Eurozone, Germany and France for August will be published. As expected, manufacturing sentiment weakened slightly in July from the all-time highs previously reached. In contrast, sentiment in the services sector continued to brighten, thanks to sustained easing of measures.

For manufacturing, we expect stabilization or further slight decline in the stillhigh index values. In general, we expect sentiment in manufacturing to gradually normalize and thus cool in the coming months, given the recent high index values by historical standards. With regard to the services sector, it remains to be seen whether the rising infection figures in many Eurozone countries since July will have a dampening effect on sentiment. However, due to the progress in vaccination, especially in risk groups, it is not the infection figures but the capacity utilisation of the hospitals that should be decisive for the prognosis of new restriction measures in the future.

Based on mobility data, we expect the dynamic growth in the Eurozone to continue in 3Q21 compared to the previous quarter. In 3Q, mobility improved significantly on average in all major Eurozone countries compared to 2Q. In France and Germany, mobility has already largely returned to precrisis levels, while this will still take some time in Spain and Italy. Private consumption should benefit above average from the increased mobility in the third quarter.

For the further development of the Eurozone economy, it will be decisive to what extent the already considerable vaccination rate of the population in some countries (60-75%) will lead to relief of the health care system in autumn. We currently assume that similarly drastic and long-lasting restriction measures as during the winter half-year 2020/21 should no longer be necessary. However, we expect that certain restrictions (e.g. restrictions on access to cultural and recreational facilities or possibly an extension of mandatory masks indoors) will remain in place for the time being. However, this should not seriously jeopardize the continuation of the Eurozone recovery.

