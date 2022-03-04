Eurozone retail sales grow by less than expected in January, pulled down by weaker sales of fuel

The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 76.06 levels and traded in the range of 75.99-76.22 with an upside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.16. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.1246. The dollar index surged beyond the 98 mark in European trade due to risk aversion amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The USDINR pair rose also because state-owned and private banks persistently purchased the US dollar on behalf of oil marketing companies, noting sharply high crude oil prices. Market participants said a slump in domestic benchmark equity indices also prompted some banks to purchase dollars, likely for foreign fund outflows from Indian equities, which further weighed on the domestic currency.
Market participants are now awaiting the release of a US jobs report for February, due later today, for further hints on the US central bank's monetary policy tightening plans. Investor sentiment was dampened following reports by Ukrainian authorities that Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during fighting with Ukrainian defenders.
Eurozone retail sales grew by less than expected in January, pulled down by weaker sales of fuel and muted spending on food and online, as inflation rose above 5% and curbed consumers' purchasing power. Britain's construction sector grew at its fastest pace since mid-2021 in February as disruption from the coronavirus wave eased and input costs rose at the slowest pace in nearly a year.
