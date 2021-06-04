The eurozone public debt ratio held just below 100% of GDP in 2020
The Covid-19 crisis had a massive impact on the public finance situation in Europe. In all member states, public accounts were sorely tested in 2020 by the economic recession, surging health care spending, and massive government support for households and companies, which will continue to need public support during the first half of 2021.
In late April, Eurostat published its preliminary estimates of debts and deficits in the Eurozone, providing an idea of the size of the bill, at least for the year 2020. Unsurprisingly, these estimates show that in most member states public deficits have soared and the slow movement to reduce public debt in recent years has ground to a halt1.
From virtually zero in 2018 and 2019, the Eurozone’s public deficit soared to 7.2 % of GDP in 2020. At 98% of GDP, the public debt ratio held just below the symbolic level of 100%. Compared to 2019, this is a record increase of about 14 points, which is even bigger than the one reported in 2009 during the financial crisis (about 11 percentage points of GDP). This increase is mainly due to the nominal increase in the gross debt of public administrations of the member states. The gross debt increased by more than EUR 1 trillion in 2020 (to more than EUR 11 trillion), but this also reflects the decline in the GDP denominator, which contracted by more than EUR 600 billion.
Greater heterogeneity
The countries hit the hardest were those that reported the most severe recessions, either because of an especially virulent pandemic (requiring longer lockdown periods) or because tourism accounts for a major share of economic activity. Some of the hardest-hit countries were Spain, Greece, and Cyprus (with debt ratios up by more than 25 percentage points of GDP), and to a lesser extent, Italy (+20 pp) and France (+18 pp). Inversely, among the major European economies, Germany and the Netherlands helped lower the European average (see chart 1).
Looking at the levels at year-end 2020, the debt ratios of the Eurozone member states ended up ranging from 18.2% of GDP in Estonia to 205.6% of GDP in Greece. The big fear is that the Covid-19 crisis could turn into another shock in the dispersion of fiscal positions within the Eurozone, a trend that could be amplified in the years thereafter because the member states whose debt ratios increased the most in 2020 are probably the ones that risk reporting the lowest growth rates in the years ahead.
Although this growing heterogeneity is alarming, it is worth pointing out that the increase in debt ratios was not necessarily accompanied by a sharp deterioration in the sustainability of European public debt last year. The current rebound in growth prospects and the extremely low level of sovereign yields, which will probably remain low for several years, facilitates public debt financing and makes any increases relatively “painless”. Moreover, a big share of public debt is currently held by the Eurosystem (see below). For investors who anticipate that principal payments received by the Eurosystem will be reinvested over a much longer period of time than the currently announced schedule, these holdings are a major support factor for the sustainability of public debt in the Eurozone.
