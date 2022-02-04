Date: 4th Feb 2022 Dear Reader The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.72 levels and traded in the range of 74.69-74.77 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.70 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.7231. The USDINR pair slipped today compared to the levels recorded in the previous trading session as the dollar index weakened globally after the euro and pound sterling strengthened following hawkish policy statements of ECB and BoE. Broadly the pair traded range-bound during the day ahead of the US jobs data.
Eurozone markets are now pricing an 80% chance of a 10 bps hike in June and an almost 100% chance of 40 bps of hikes by year-end, from a 90% chance of 30 bps hikes before Lagarde's speech. The euro rose against the dollar today after the ECB acknowledged rising inflation risks. Investors now keenly await the release of the US non-farm payrolls data, for further hints on the US Fed's policy tightening plans. German industrial orders grew more than expected in December, with a boost from stronger domestic demand a cause for optimism for the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.
Retail Sales in the euro area fell by 3% on a monthly basis in December, the data published by Eurostat showed. Oil prices climbed, extending sharp gains in the previous session as frigid weather swept across large swathes of the United States, threatening to further disrupt oil supplies. The EURINR pair surged to 85.7135 from the previous close of 85.5575 while the GBPINR pair slipped and closed at 101.3835 from the previous close of 101.8089.
