Global developments
The upside momentum in US yields has eased as of now, especially at the longer end as the market awaits the December CPI print due tomorrow. Overall global risk sentiment is holding up. While the S&P500 and Nasdaq ended flat, the Dow ended 0.5% lower. The Dollar has weakened across the board on drop-in long-term yields. The price action in Majors continues to be extremely range-bound. The Euro continues to trade the familiar 1.1260-1.1360 range. The Sterling is running into resistance around the 1.36 mark. USDJPY is also seeing some pullback on softer US yields. Brent is steady at around the USD 81 per barrel mark. Gold has rebounded above the USD 1800 mark on lower US real rates.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equities continued to build on what has been a phenomenal start to the new year. The Nifty gained 1% yesterday and reclaimed the 18000 mark. The Nifty is now up 4.5% in the first six sessions of 2022. Higher Earnings growth expectations are what is supporting valuations amid a sell-off in bonds and higher risk-free rates.
Bonds and rates
Sell-off in domestic bond markets continued with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.59%. The New 10y benchmark was announced post-market hours which will be auctioned on Friday. 3y and 5y OIS ended a couple of basis points higher at 5.26% and 5.61% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened yesterday to end at 74.04 against the Dollar. While nationalized banks were seen protecting the 74.10 level throughout the session, the level finally gave way towards the end of the session amid persistent Dollar selling by corporates. Asian currencies are trading stronger against the Dollar.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.50 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.85 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
