Global developments
With all major data and central bank policies behind us, little has changed. With central banks pushing back against rate hike expectations that were built in, risk assets have got a renewed thrust. US short-term real rates are lower. The US Dollar has weakened across the board. Gold has rallied. Crude is steady with Brent hovering around USD 83 per barrel. Sterling continued to recover yesterday to rise above 1.35. It had seen a low of 1.3413 on Friday. The Euro continues to trade in the 1.15-1.16 range. US October PPI data is due today.
Domestic developments
Equities
After opening lower, the Nifty recovered through the session, reclaiming the 18000 mark and ending close today highs. US equities ended flat yesterday. Asian equities are trading with a positive bias.
Bonds and Rates
Domestic bonds and Rates rallied yesterday. Yields were lower by 6-7bps across the curve. The yield on the 10y benchmark ended at 6.30%. 5y OIS ended 11bps lower at 5.45%.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened yesterday to end at 74.02 on overall Dollar weakness and positive risk sentiment. The search for carry is on again. Offshore Dollar selling pushed onshore Spot lower. Asian currencies are stronger against the Dollar. IPO-related flows too are weighing on the spot. 3m Atmf vols ended lower at 4.72%. 1y forward yield continues to hover around 4.75%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
