Inflation was stable at 0.9% in February. We expect inflation to temporarily exceed 2% later in the year, but the only worry for the European Central Bank at the moment is higher bond yields, not higher prices.
Core inflation dropped from 1.4% to 1.1% in February, which was driven by slowing goods inflation and to a lesser degree by slowing services prices. This is, in part, because of cancelled winter sales in France, which pushed the January reading higher. With the core rate still at 1.1%, after having been as low as 0.3% until December, core inflation is still trending higher.
Headline inflation was stable as energy inflation has been running less negative due to rising oil prices and favourable base effects. The energy inflation rate improved from -4.2% to -1.7% in February and we can expect it to turn positive in the coming months. This adds to other temporary price pressures like input price increases due to supply chain problems and base effects from services categories that reduced prices over the course of the pandemic.
With all the market jitters about an economy running hot in the US, rising eurozone inflation could give a similar impression at face value. Not much more than that though, as temporary factors are pushing up the rate right now and the economy continues to contract as the second round of lockdowns has been extended well into 1Q. This means that we expect the elevated levels of inflation in 2021 to be largely transitory and that weaker inflation is set to return in 2022.
For anyone in doubt: the ECB is clearly not concerned about being behind the curve at the moment. They will see these inflationary drivers as largely fleeting. The big concern is around the higher bond yields that have been driven by developments in the US. Because of that, we expect the ECB to increase asset purchases and address the rising bond yields at next week’s meeting.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone: inflation stable in February, but more increases to come
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday recovery
Gold witnessed a modest recovery from multi-month lows touched earlier this Tuesday. Sustained USD buying interest kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity. The lack of any strong follow-through buying supports prospects for further weakness.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).