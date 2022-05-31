Key highlights
Euro zone inflation rose to yet another record high in May, challenging the European Central Bank view that gradual interest rate increases from July will be enough to tame stubbornly high price growth. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.
China's cabinet announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies to revive its pandemic-ravaged economy, adding it will inspect how provincial governments implement them. The stimulus package, which was flagged by China's State Council in a routine meeting last week, underscores Beijing's shift toward growth, after COVID-19 control measures pounded the economy and threaten Beijing's 5.5% growth target for the year.
Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Factory output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month, official data showed, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery.
India's gross domestic product growth slows at 4.1% for the fourth quarter (January - March 2022) of FY22. The economic growth was hit by Omicron-led restrictions in January, global supply shortages, and higher input costs. Although, the country's economic growth slowed down, however, it surpassed analysts expectations.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 77.6475 and traded within the range of 77.6200-77.6950. The pair closed the day at 77.64 levels. The USDINR pair settled flat as risk appetite across markets tentatively strengthened, supported by more encouraging economic data. The US Dollar Index bounced off the monthly low to regain the 102 level, amid increased US Treasury yields. Elevated crude oil prices also weighs on the Indian rupee due to India’s record deficit and heavy reliance on energy imports.
Global currency updates
The U.S. dollar rebounded today, helped by aggressive rate hiking comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, but is still heading for its first monthly drop in five months, especially against the resurgent euro. The EURUSD pair fell below 1.0700, as German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices. The GBPUSD pair fell, because of the surging inflation and dollar index effect.
Bond market
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-week high today, as global crude oil prices rose further raising concerns over the need for the central bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively to contain inflation. The benchmark bond yield was trading at 7.46%. U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors continued to weigh rising inflation around the world and the possibility of a slowdown in economic growth. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84%. This week, investor focus will be on US jobs data, with the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 started today's session in the red, retreating from nearly one-month highs, as Dalal Street tracked a lacklustre trend across Asia following a holiday on Wall Street. Financial and IT shares were the biggest drags on the headline indices, though gains in auto, metal, media, realty shares lent some support. Globally, investors however remained optimistic on bets of a possible slowdown in US monetary tightening and easing of the pandemic-related restrictions in China.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US CB Consumer Confidence data."
European stocks were slightly lower after hot inflation readings reignited concerns about the pace of monetary tightening from central banks. U.S. equity futures move lower, taking investors into the final trading day of the month amid concern that central banks around the world are failing to get in front of an historic inflation swell that continues to pressure returns, and slow economic growth, in major world markets. Investors were watching the data closely for indications as to the speed and scale of interest rate hikes that may be required from the European Central Bank from July onward. Focus to be on the US CB Consumer Confidence data due later today.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!