Key highlights

Euro zone inflation rose to yet another record high in May, challenging the European Central Bank view that gradual interest rate increases from July will be enough to tame stubbornly high price growth. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.

China's cabinet announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies to revive its pandemic-ravaged economy, adding it will inspect how provincial governments implement them. The stimulus package, which was flagged by China's State Council in a routine meeting last week, underscores Beijing's shift toward growth, after COVID-19 control measures pounded the economy and threaten Beijing's 5.5% growth target for the year.

Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Factory output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month, official data showed, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery.

India's gross domestic product growth slows at 4.1% for the fourth quarter (January - March 2022) of FY22. The economic growth was hit by Omicron-led restrictions in January, global supply shortages, and higher input costs. Although, the country's economic growth slowed down, however, it surpassed analysts expectations.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 77.6475 and traded within the range of 77.6200-77.6950. The pair closed the day at 77.64 levels. The USDINR pair settled flat as risk appetite across markets tentatively strengthened, supported by more encouraging economic data. The US Dollar Index bounced off the monthly low to regain the 102 level, amid increased US Treasury yields. Elevated crude oil prices also weighs on the Indian rupee due to India’s record deficit and heavy reliance on energy imports.

Global currency updates

The U.S. dollar rebounded today, helped by aggressive rate hiking comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, but is still heading for its first monthly drop in five months, especially against the resurgent euro. The EURUSD pair fell below 1.0700, as German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices. The GBPUSD pair fell, because of the surging inflation and dollar index effect.

Bond market

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-week high today, as global crude oil prices rose further raising concerns over the need for the central bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively to contain inflation. The benchmark bond yield was trading at 7.46%. U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors continued to weigh rising inflation around the world and the possibility of a slowdown in economic growth. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84%. This week, investor focus will be on US jobs data, with the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 started today's session in the red, retreating from nearly one-month highs, as Dalal Street tracked a lacklustre trend across Asia following a holiday on Wall Street. Financial and IT shares were the biggest drags on the headline indices, though gains in auto, metal, media, realty shares lent some support. Globally, investors however remained optimistic on bets of a possible slowdown in US monetary tightening and easing of the pandemic-related restrictions in China.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US CB Consumer Confidence data."

European stocks were slightly lower after hot inflation readings reignited concerns about the pace of monetary tightening from central banks. U.S. equity futures move lower, taking investors into the final trading day of the month amid concern that central banks around the world are failing to get in front of an historic inflation swell that continues to pressure returns, and slow economic growth, in major world markets. Investors were watching the data closely for indications as to the speed and scale of interest rate hikes that may be required from the European Central Bank from July onward. Focus to be on the US CB Consumer Confidence data due later today.