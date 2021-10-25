Global developments
Inflation continues to be the raging theme globally. The currencies of those economies where central banks would be able to withdraw accommodation faster without spooking growth would be the ones that would outperform. US treasury secretary Yellen said she expected inflation to remain elevated until mid-2022 but dismissed concerns that the US Fed was lagging behind in the fight against inflation. Commodity prices are elevated and inflation expectations are high. Therefore despite an uptick in nominal yields, real rates in the US continue to remain suppressed. The Dollar has therefore not been able to strengthen on a sustained basis. The dollar weakened against all G10 currencies last week. Low real rates continue to make equities appear attractive. Brent crude has inched higher to USD 86 per barrel.
Domestic developments
The minutes of the RBI October monetary policy showed MPC members acknowledged inflation but also were concerned about unevenness in economic recovery. We believe the policy tightening is likely to be gradual and communicated in advance to avoid surprises.
Equities
The Nifty fell 1.2% last week. While banks outperformed, broader markets underperformed with NSE Midcap and Smallcap losing 4.4% and 5.4% respectively. Asian equities are positive. S&P500 ended at an all-time high on a weekly closing basis on Friday.
Bonds and Rates
After a sell-off in the early part of the week, bonds recovered with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.3350%. 3y and 5y OIS though are close to recent highs at 5.11 and 5.61% respectively. Higher energy prices are likely to weigh on bonds. Crude and natural gas prices have inched higher.
USD/INR
The Rupee appreciated 0.5% last week as the pressure of Dollar buying from nationalized banks abated. This week's month-end flows are likely to drive price action. Asian currencies are stronger against the US Dollar. 1y forward yield has inched higher to 4.61% while 3m ATMF vols were flat at 4.95%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
