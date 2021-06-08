Politics

The EU has launched a dialogue with the United States to settle trade disputes that arose during the administration of former US President Donald Trump. As a first accommodating step towards its partner, Brussels suspended the imposition of extraordinary tariffs on imports of US steel, aluminium, motorcycles, and several other products worth billions of euros. The introduction of these charges was to be retaliation for the tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on European exports of steel and aluminum to the US in March 2018.

The European Commission has disbursed €14.137 billion to 12 EU Member States in the seventh instalment of financial support under the SURE instrument (Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency). Belgium has received €2 billion, Bulgaria €511 million, Cyprus €124 million, Greece €2.54 billion, Spain €3.37 billion, Italy €751 million, Lithuania €355 million, Latvia €113 million, Malta €177 million, Poland €1.56 billion, Portugal €2.41 billion and Estonia €230 million. Ten of EU countries have received SURE loans before.

The European Commission has signed a third contract with BioNTech and Pfizer. It reserves an additional 1.8 billion doses from the end of 2021 to 2023 on behalf of all EU Member States. It will allow for the purchase of 900 million doses of the current vaccine and of a vaccine adapted to virus variants, with the option to purchase an additional 900 million doses.

Economy

In the first quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. This decline follows a fall in the fourth quarter of 2020 (-0.5% in the EU) after a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020 (+11.7% in the EU) and the sharpest decreases since the time series started in 1995 observed in the second quarter of 2020 (-11.2% in the EU).

The EU annual inflation was 2.0% in April 2021, up from 1.7% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 0.7%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-1.1%) and Portugal (-0.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (5.2%) and Poland (5.1%). Compared with March, annual inflation fell in three Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty-three.

In March 2021 compared with February 2021, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 2.2% in the EU. In February 2021, production in construction fell by 1.7% in the EU. In March 2021 compared with March 2020, production in construction increased by 14.9% in the EU.

In January to March 2021, extra-EU exports of goods fell to €508.7 bn (a decrease of 0.9% compared with January- March 2020), and imports fell to €460.7 bn (a decrease of 0.9% compared with January-March 2020). As a result, the EU recorded a surplus of €47.9 bn, compared with +€48.5 bn in January-March 2020. Intra-EU trade rose to €804.6 bn in January-March 2021, +6.0% compared with January-March 2020.

