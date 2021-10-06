Since year-end 2020, Eurozone inflation has risen almost vertically. A year ago, year-on-year inflation was still slightly negative, but by September 2021, it had risen to 3.4% (according to Eurostat’s preliminary estimate), the highest level since September 2008. The surge was strongest in Germany, followed by Spain, and to a lesser extent, Italy and France. In Germany, inflation bears the marks of the temporary VAT cut in H2 2020. In Spain, the upturn in energy prices was accentuated by a higher VAT rate on electricity than in most of the other European countries. The updating of weights in the price index also played an important role at the beginning of the year.
Does this upsurge signal that inflation is back? No, at least not for the moment, since price increases are neither widespread nor self-sustaining. At 1.9%, core inflation is not as high. For the most part, the increase in inflation is due to a relative, and hopefully temporary, distortion of prices. A major base effect is at work, notably due to oil prices. It is exacerbated by the recent sharp rise in gas prices. There is also the impact of supply-side constraints on the prices of a number of commodities and industrial inputs, as well as the impact of extra demand for certain products following the end of lockdown measures.
These upward pressures should dissipate in 2022. Before easing, however, inflation is expected to continue rising through the end of the year. We expect inflation to peak at nearly 4% year-on-year in Q4. As temporary and limited in scope as it might be, this inflationary surge is bound to have an impact on corporate margins and household purchasing power, and thus on growth. Another factor to watch is the possible transmission of inflation to all consumer prices and the triggering of a wage-price loop against a backdrop of strong hiring difficulties, which could trigger a more lasting upturn in inflation. But there are no signs of this yet.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.