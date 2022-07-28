The ECB raised rates more than the market was expecting, and won't be meeting again until September. But that doesn't mean we won't get pivotal data in the meantime. It's just that the market is more likely to react to the economic implications of the data as opposed to an imminent monetary policy meeting.
Given the effects of inflation and the war in Ukraine, there is a lot of attention on Europe and whether or not it will escape the economic downturn being seen in the US. Just as the ECB is fighting uneven interest rates, the economic situation across the shared economy is somewhat disparate. The ECB's tool to lower rates in the periphery and tighten policy in the center might exacerbate that situation. While the larger economies might slow, smaller countries might speed up, allowing the shared economy to post faster average growth rates.
France
As usual, France is the first to report and could set the tone for the day if the result reflects the general trend in the shared economy. France's otherwise good economic performance might be marred by unexpected maintenance in its nuclear fleet, requiring increased gas imports. On the other hand, the resolution of uncertainty ahead of the election could have supported investment.
French Q2 GDP is expected to show 0.2% growth, above -0.2% in the prior quarter and avoid a technical recession. When compared to the relatively dismal second quarter of last year, in the middle of the delta surge, GDP is expected to show 4.0% growth, slower than the 4.4% growth in Q1, mostly due to changes in comparables.
Germany
Besides GDP, Germany also reports preliminary unemployment figures for the current month. Hiring is expected to have slowed to just 15K new jobs added compared to 133K in the prior month. As a result, the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 5.4% from 5.3%.
Meanwhile, Germany's economy is expected to slow to just 0.1% growth in the last quarter, down from 0.2% in the prior. The annual change in GDP is expected to show an even worse result, slowing to 1.7% compared to 3.8% prior.
Eurozone
The whole EuroZone then reports prelim inflation and Q2 GDP numbers. They are unlikely to move the markets as much as the French or German figures, unless there is a substantial difference from expectations.
Headline EuroZone July inflation is forecast to remain steady at 8.6%. But traders might be more interested in the core figure, which is tracked by the ECB. That is expected to accelerate slightly to 3.8% from 3.7% prior.
Eurozone Q2 GDP is expected to show a quarterly slow down to 0.2% from 0.6% in the last quarter. Annual GDP is also expected to decelerate, down to 3.4% compared to 5.4% prior. However, given the global context, hanging on to growth might still keep the markets positive.
The ECB decided on increasing rates to fight against inflation. Meanwhile France, Germany and the Eurozone have already forecasted their results, what might their results be?
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!