USDINR 77.75 ▲ 0.03%.

EUR/USD 1.0731 ▲ 0.16%.

GBP/USD 1.2547 ▲ 0.06%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.523 ▲ 0.39%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.046 ▲ 0.54%.

ADXY 103.56 ▲ 0.05%.

Brent Oil 124.00 ▲ 0.34%.

Gold 1,857.60 ▲ 0.06%.

NIFTY 50 16,268.15 ▼ 0.54%.

Global developments

Global risk sentiment has deteriorated overnight as crude prices have surged, further fueling inflation concerns. US demand for gasoline continues to remain robust despite high prices.

Focus today will be on the ECB policy. ECB is likely to announce end of asset purchases and indicate the beginning of rate hike cycle. Rate hikes are likely to commence from as early as July policy given record high inflation in Germany and Eurozone.

Price action across assets

We are seeing risk off moves overnight. US yields are up 6-8bps across the curve with 10y yield back to 3.05%. US equities ended lower with S&P500 losing 1.1% and Nasdaq 0.7%. Dollar has strengthened across the board. Euro and Sterling are down about 30-40 pips from yesterday's highs. Euro is likely to get direction after today's ECB policy. 1.0780 is a crucial level on the up side, break of which could trigger stops. 1.0640 is the level to watch on the down side. Yen has weakened to its lowest level in 20 years against the Dollars, breaching the 134 mark.

Yellen says some China tariff cuts may be warranted, not inflation 'panacea'.

Domestic developments

RBI hiked repo rate by 50bps and kept the CRR unchanged. It maintained growth forecast at 7.2% for FY'23 and raised inflation forecast to 6.7% from 5.7%. It sounded sanguine on growth and said inflation was largely on account of supply disruptions due to global developments.

The takeaway was that the RBI is unlikely to turn a blind eye towards growth while trying to bring inflation back below 6%. This caused markets to tone down their expectations of extremely aggressive tightening to some extent.

The government yesterday hiked the Minimum Support Prices for Kharif crops by 5-9% which is likely to result in an increase in headline inflation by around 20bps.

OECD has projected India GDP growing 6.9% in FY23 against RBI projection of 7.2% and World Bank's estimate of 7.5%

USD/INR

Bonds and rates

Bond markets saw a tremendous relief rally immediately post the policy but gave up gains towards the end of session with yield on 10y benchmark ending at 7.49% after printing a low of 7.43%. Belly of the curve rallied more with 4y yield dropping about 12bps. 5y OIS ended 2bps lower at 7.08%. Higher crude prices and higher US treasury yields are likely to weigh on domestic bonds today.

Equities

Domestic equities extended their losing streak to 4 straight sessions. Nifty ended 0.4% lower at 16356. No CRR hike was respite for bank stocks.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 76.00–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.50–78.90.

German industrial output rises smaller-than-expected 0.7% in April.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.75

The Indian rupee continues to trade sideways for the 17th straight session and ended at its weakest level ever against the Dollar at 77.74. Intraday ranges have been extremely narrow as RBI has been intervening to prevent runaway Rupee depreciation. RBI's presence is deterring speculators from freely expressing a long USDINR view. The takeaway was that the RBI is unlikely to turn a blind eye towards growth while trying to bring inflation back below 6%. This caused markets to tone down their expectations of extremely aggressive tightening to some extent. Global risk sentiment has deteriorated overnight as crude prices have surged, further fueling inflation concerns. We are seeing risk off moves overnight. Dollar has strengthened across the board. Higher crude prices and higher US treasury yields are likely to weigh on domestic bonds today. The USDINR pair is likely to trade within 77.60-77.80 range with a sideways price action. The focus will be on the US Initial Jobless Claims expected to be released later today

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0724)

Euro is oscillating around 1.0710 levels and fails to extend the previous two-day recovery amid mixed catalysts. The pair’s recent gains could be linked to the hawkish expectations from the ECB amid the skyrocketing inflation. ECB tightening expectations have picked up, market has fully priced in a liftoff interest rates in July meeting. On data front, Germany's industrial production came lower against expectation whereas eurozone GDP and employment number was strong. Looking forward, all eyes will be on the ECB as the regional central bank will be the last among the majors to end the stimulus (except BOJ). The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0650 to 1.0770.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2540)

GBPUSD remains in a consolidation phase, within the 1.2450-1.2670 area, below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2676, for the eighth consecutive trading day. UK’s ongoing economic slowdown, as the Bank of England (BoE) gets ready for another rate hike, despite the stagflation scenario is weighing on pound. Risk-aversion and elevated US Treasury yields adds further pressure on the GBP. There is no major economic data from UK. On the other hand, US will unveil Initial Jobless Claims data. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2470 to 1.2570.

USD/JPY (Spot: 134.26)

USDJPY marked its seventh out of eight straight days of gains. Typically, Japanese yen crosses weaken in consolidative uneasy market environments, but the strength of USDJPY took all of the Japanese yen crosses to multi-year highs on Wednesday. Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening this year is the main reason for robust dollar demand, but the prospect of quantitative tightening (QT), which is the opposite of quantitative easing (QE), caused investors to shrug off mixed data and step up their bids on the pair. On Wednesday, BOJ governor, Kuroda stated that BOJ must continue its support for the economic activity by continuing with the current monetary easing. Friday’s inflation data from China and the US will be crucial to watch for fresh impulse. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 133.80 to 134.80

Japan service sector sentiment rises for 3rd month in May -govt.

Economic calendar