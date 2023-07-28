Share:

EZ - Inflation should continue to decline

Next Monday (July 31), the first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation will be published. In June, inflation declined further to 5.5% y/y. However, the performance of the individual components (services, energy, goods and food) was mixed. A sharp drop in energy prices was offset by a moderate decline in the momentum of food and goods prices and an increase in the momentum of services prices. Overall, we expect a further slight decline in inflation in July.

The outlook regarding the further development of core inflation is uncertain. Due to some policy measures in euro area countries (e.g. in Germany, with the EUR 9 ticket for public transport), statistical effects ensure that core inflation is biased upward in some countries. A country-specific view of the core inflation rate will therefore be important for the further inflation outlook.

A particular focus will be on price developments for services. In contrast to the other components (energy, goods and food), price dynamics in this area have not yet weakened and have led to ever-higher inflation rates for services in recent months. Due to the measures already mentioned above, there may also be upward distortions in this component in July. In general, however, we expect services price momentum to slow in the second half of the year. As a result, the overall inflation rate should also fall further in the second half of the year, as the price momentum for energy and goods should continue to weaken.

EZ - Weak GDP momentum expected in 2Q

Next Monday (July 31), the first flash estimate of Eurozone GDP growth in 2Q will also be published. In 1Q, Eurozone GDP growth turned negative at -0.1% q/q. Major factors for the slight contraction in 1Q were private and public consumption as well as inventory changes. Private investment and net exports made a positive contribution.

In general, we expect slightly positive growth in 2Q after the slightly negative growth in 1Q. We expect this to be mainly due to a positive contribution from private consumption, which is attributable to higher real wages. Inventory destocking, which made a negative contribution to growth in the previous quarter, should also no longer have a negative impact this quarter.

A country-by-country analysis makes it clear that growth in the Eurozone is currently being driven by countries such as France, Italy and Spain. Initial 2Q GDP growth figures show that the French and Spanish economies grew by 0.5% q/q and 0.4% q/q, respectively, while the German economy stagnated (0.0% q/q).

Overall, we expect a further moderate improvement in the economic situation in the Eurozone in the second half of the year due to further improvements in real wages from falling inflation and an end to the inventory reduction cycle.

EZ – GDP growth q/q at country level (in %)

Source: Eurostat, Erste Group Research

Download The Full Week Ahead