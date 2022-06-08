USDINR: 77.73 ▲ 0.05%.

EURUSD: 1.0732 ▲ 0.31%.

GBPUSD: 1.2556 ▼ 0.25%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.494 ▼ 0.32%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield: 3.009 ▲ 1.30%.

Sensex: 54,892.49 ▼ 0.39%.

Nifty: 16,356.25 ▼ 0.37%.

Key highlights

The RBI raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90% to tame rising inflation. Governor Das said India's retail inflation is likely to stay above the tolerance level of 6% till third quarter of FY23 before moderating below 6%. For FY23, RBI sees overall inflation at 6.7%, with 7.5% in Q1, 7.4% in Q2, 6.2% in Q3, and 5.8% in Q4, taking into consideration the normal monsoon and average crude oil basket price of $105 per barrel. Coming to growth, India's real GDP growth in FY23 is seen at 7.2%, with risks broadly balanced.

The eurozone economy grew much faster in the first quarter of the year than in the previous three months despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics office said, revising its earlier estimates sharply higher. Eurozone employment growth was also revised upwards, to show a further acceleration in the Jan-Mar period compared with the previous quarter. Eurostat said the GDP of the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.6% q-o-q, for a 5.4% y-o-y expansion.

German industrial production recovered but rose less than expected in April as pandemic restrictions and war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, official data showed. Industrial output rose by 0.7% on the month after an upwardly revised fall of 3.7% in March, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had pointed to output as growing 1.0% in April. The Economy Ministry warned that the outlook remained greatly uncertain, with war in Ukraine and higher energy and raw material prices causing shortages in industry.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.69 and traded within the range of 77.65-77.78. The pair closed the day at 77.73 levels after trading in the range bound manner today. The gains in the pair remained capped as investors remained concerned over rising crude prices, and sustained foreign capital outflows. With little in the way of US economic data today and with Federal Reserve speakers quiet ahead of next week’s monetary policy meeting, investors were seen focusing on expected central bank action.

Global currency updates

The EURUSD pair rose today and was trading above the 1.0700 levels on the back of better than expected GDP data release from the eurozone. Markets will be keenly watching ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference, for the latest signals pertaining to the size of its intended July rate hike, in addition to the widely expected announcement about the end of the central bank’s net asset purchases. EURUSD could resurface above 1.08 should Lagarde’s remarks be seen to acquiesce with her more hawkish colleagues. This also assumes that the ECB lays the groundwork this week for exiting its negative interest rates regime in one fell swoop come July. The GBPUSD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce from a nearly three-week low and came under some renewed selling pressure. The USDJPY pair is flying towards a fresh high around 134.00, continuing the strong buying interest that started after the bounce off the 126.30 barrier.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors await a key inflation indicator and assess signs of slowing economic growth. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note had increased to 3.007%. After hitting the highest levels in three and a half years’ yesterday, India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield cooled off by about 3 basis points to 7.494% despite a 50 bps hike in the repo rate by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee. Some trader expected that the RBI will also raise the cash reserve ratio to suck out more liquidity from the system due to high inflation. However, RBI did not make any changes in the CRR.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 failed to stay above the flat line in a volatile session, after the RBI announced a 50-bps hike in the key lending rate along expected lines and raised its inflation projections for the year ending March 2023. Losses in selective financial and consumer durable shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in media and realty stocks lent some support. Broader markets mirrored the trend in the main indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

Evening sunshine

European stocks fell as investors prepared for the European Central Bank’s latest policy decision and a reading of U.S. inflation. U.S. equity futures fell with European stocks on persisting worries about inflation and measures by central banks to contain it. Investors are also looking ahead to the ECB’s monetary policy announcement tomorrow, with policymakers expected to confirm intentions to raise interest rates in July.