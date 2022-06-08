USDINR: 77.73 ▲ 0.05%.
EURUSD: 1.0732 ▲ 0.31%.
GBPUSD: 1.2556 ▼ 0.25%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.494 ▼ 0.32%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 3.009 ▲ 1.30%.
Sensex: 54,892.49 ▼ 0.39%.
Nifty: 16,356.25 ▼ 0.37%.
Key highlights
The RBI raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90% to tame rising inflation. Governor Das said India's retail inflation is likely to stay above the tolerance level of 6% till third quarter of FY23 before moderating below 6%. For FY23, RBI sees overall inflation at 6.7%, with 7.5% in Q1, 7.4% in Q2, 6.2% in Q3, and 5.8% in Q4, taking into consideration the normal monsoon and average crude oil basket price of $105 per barrel. Coming to growth, India's real GDP growth in FY23 is seen at 7.2%, with risks broadly balanced.
The eurozone economy grew much faster in the first quarter of the year than in the previous three months despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics office said, revising its earlier estimates sharply higher. Eurozone employment growth was also revised upwards, to show a further acceleration in the Jan-Mar period compared with the previous quarter. Eurostat said the GDP of the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.6% q-o-q, for a 5.4% y-o-y expansion.
German industrial production recovered but rose less than expected in April as pandemic restrictions and war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, official data showed. Industrial output rose by 0.7% on the month after an upwardly revised fall of 3.7% in March, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had pointed to output as growing 1.0% in April. The Economy Ministry warned that the outlook remained greatly uncertain, with war in Ukraine and higher energy and raw material prices causing shortages in industry.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.69 and traded within the range of 77.65-77.78. The pair closed the day at 77.73 levels after trading in the range bound manner today. The gains in the pair remained capped as investors remained concerned over rising crude prices, and sustained foreign capital outflows. With little in the way of US economic data today and with Federal Reserve speakers quiet ahead of next week’s monetary policy meeting, investors were seen focusing on expected central bank action.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair rose today and was trading above the 1.0700 levels on the back of better than expected GDP data release from the eurozone. Markets will be keenly watching ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference, for the latest signals pertaining to the size of its intended July rate hike, in addition to the widely expected announcement about the end of the central bank’s net asset purchases. EURUSD could resurface above 1.08 should Lagarde’s remarks be seen to acquiesce with her more hawkish colleagues. This also assumes that the ECB lays the groundwork this week for exiting its negative interest rates regime in one fell swoop come July. The GBPUSD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce from a nearly three-week low and came under some renewed selling pressure. The USDJPY pair is flying towards a fresh high around 134.00, continuing the strong buying interest that started after the bounce off the 126.30 barrier.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors await a key inflation indicator and assess signs of slowing economic growth. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note had increased to 3.007%. After hitting the highest levels in three and a half years’ yesterday, India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield cooled off by about 3 basis points to 7.494% despite a 50 bps hike in the repo rate by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee. Some trader expected that the RBI will also raise the cash reserve ratio to suck out more liquidity from the system due to high inflation. However, RBI did not make any changes in the CRR.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 failed to stay above the flat line in a volatile session, after the RBI announced a 50-bps hike in the key lending rate along expected lines and raised its inflation projections for the year ending March 2023. Losses in selective financial and consumer durable shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in media and realty stocks lent some support. Broader markets mirrored the trend in the main indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.
Evening sunshine
European stocks fell as investors prepared for the European Central Bank’s latest policy decision and a reading of U.S. inflation. U.S. equity futures fell with European stocks on persisting worries about inflation and measures by central banks to contain it. Investors are also looking ahead to the ECB’s monetary policy announcement tomorrow, with policymakers expected to confirm intentions to raise interest rates in July.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day with the dollar capitalizing on rising US T-bond yields. The data from the EU showed on Wednesday that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%.
USD/JPY climbs above 134.00 as US yields push higher
USD/JPY has extended its rally and advanced beyond 134.00 for the first time in two decades. Rising US Treasury yields highlight the BOJ-Fed policy divergence and continue to fuel the pair's upsurge mid-week.
Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price is reversing a part of the previous recovery gains, in light of a notable US dollar demand alongside rebounding Treasury yields. The dollar capitalizes on the risk-off flows, courtesy of global recession fears, as central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!